MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One month ago, devastating tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee, killing seven people from Clarksville to Madison.

“I mean it was terrifying, there is no other word for it,” Miriah Hutchison said.

During an interview with News 2, Hutchison stood on rubble and debris. “I mean we took a hard hit on East Campbell Road, we did.”

Within seconds, Hutchison and her husband took cover, separated from her 6-year-old son. “And we were both looking up and I saw the roof fly off in one piece. It looked like a quilt.”

And just when she thought it was over.

“I heard a really loud sound and it was the NES, it exploded…If I could’ve stood up in that moment and stopped it, I would have but I knew I wasn’t in control and there was nothing I could do,” Hutchison said.

Trapped inside her home, she was able to get to her son and send a text asking for help. “About ten minutes later, I heard my brother’s voice, and he looked like Superman, and all got us to safety.”

But now, she grapples with the heartache knowing not everyone made it out in Madison.

“I mean in my backyard was that trailer park so not too far from me people lost their lives,” Hutchison said.

For the past month, the Madison community has wrapped their arms around each other. “I know everyone here on East Campbell and Nesbit and the other areas affected, we will all get through it,” Hutchison said.

She said her biggest blessing was finding out she was four months pregnant right after the storm. “She was there and trooped on through and it means the world to me that God made sure we all got out of there. And I didn’t even know she was there but we all survived the storm.”

Hutchison said her family is temporarily living in Mt. Juliet and is going through the appeal process with FEMA.