MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service (NES) officials confirmed the explosion we saw during Saturday’s deadly tornado was from an electrical substation in Madison. NES released new video Monday afternoon.

News 2 spoke to a woman who said the explosion intensely shook her family’s home across the street. “Everything we’ve known since kids is gone,” Amara Hutchison said.

Hutchison said the home, off East Campbell Road, has been passed down in her family for several generations. “It’s been in our family for a very long time. My granddaddy helped build those stones with his own bare hands.”

Hutchison’s sister, brother-in-law, and nephew were living in the home at the time. On Saturday, she said she got a call that her sister’s home was in the direct line of the tornado. “I got down here in three to four minutes’ time.”

Hutchison said her family heard a loud boom across the street at the Nashville Electric Service substation, the next thing they knew, the storm was on top of them.

“That explosion shook her house so bad she said it sounded like an explosion and a train was coming towards her…And all she could do was look up and see purple in the sky,” Hutchison said.

Surveillance video from NES showed the terrifying moments when the twister passed through.

Hutchison showed News 2 where her sister and family were trapped. She said she was holding her breath until she saw her sister come out alive.

“I mean I couldn’t breathe; it was like there was no breath left in my body until I saw my sister walking up the road,” Hutchison said.