NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Powerful images show a torn American flag flying over a storm-damaged car dealership in Madison.

The 50-foot by 35-foot flag at Town and Country Ford of Nashville has towered over Gallatin Pike since 1985, catching the attention of drivers, and even country music icon Willie Nelson, who reportedly penned a postcard to the dealership when his general store stood across the street.

“We believe in the USA, and we believe in the red, white, and blue, so we’ve always wanted to fly our flag,” said Robert McCracken with Hays Automotive Group.

(Courtesy: Tabitha Hawk)

The tattered stars and stripes have been replaced since a deadly tornado outbreak tore through Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 9. McCracken said they’re going to use this as an opportunity to support other businesses and residents impacted by the severe weather.

“Old glory made it through the storm and it was flying proud when we came in the building Sunday morning,” said McCracken. “We actually think we’re going to get with someone like American Red Cross to try to auction that thing off to the highest bidder and donate that money to the relief fund.”

Surveillance video shared with News 2 shows the powerful winds whipping through, damaging the dealership’s building and vehicles. Six people were inside at the time, but McCracken said nobody was injured.

Now, McCracken said the dealership is working through insurance claims and clean-up, but it’s still open for business while waiting for the phone lines and internet to be restored.