CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville and Montgomery County officials are continuing to find ways to help community members who were impacted by the deadly tornado that touched down Saturday.

For example, the American Red Cross is already operating a shelter at Northeast High School, located at 3701 Trenton Road, for people who have been displaced from their homes and/or need to report structural damage, receive food, or address medical needs. This facility is open 24 hours; it’s serving and delivering at least 1,000 meals every day; and it’s even got a laundry relief zone.

However, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, city and county officials announced Spring Creek Baptist Church at 2760 Trenton Road has opened up as a second shelter location for those impacted by the tornado outbreak.

The church shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with showers available and breakfast and lunch served each day. Even though pets are not allowed, donations are welcome.

(Courtesy: Montgomery County)

(Courtesy: Montgomery County)

(Courtesy: Montgomery County)

(Courtesy: Montgomery County)

Speaking of donations, Clarksville and Montgomery County addressed that subject in a separate release on Wednesday, saying, “The outpouring of donations and kindness for those affected by the tornado has been tremendous. We are asking for your assistance once again as we work to match the donations with the actual needs of the tornado victims.”

According to officials, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System spoke with individuals and families at the Northeast High School shelter and compiled the following list of items they need:

Food: Juices Sodas Fresh fruit Snacks Non-perishable food Baby formula

Personal: Vaseline Lip balm Hot Hands Diapers Pull-ups Sweatpants (all sizes/genders) Underwear (all sizes/genders) Children socks

Household: Pillows Towels Blankets Kleenex Gallon Ziplock 13-gallon trash bags Small first aid kits Baby bottles Cat/dog food Flashlights Laundry detergent Suitcases/bags



If you want to donate anything mentioned on that list, you can bring the items — which must be new — to the Northeast High School location or Spring Creek Baptist Church.

In addition, officials said Spring Creek Baptist Church is requesting a number of items, including bread, hot dog and hamburger buns, milk, salad, plastic utensils, individual condiments, drinks, and other things used to cook meals.

Monetary donations are encouraged so people can buy their own items. The official donation link is under the Tornado Information banner on the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government websites.

Alongside other city departments, Clarksville Parks and Recreation is also helping with disaster relief efforts.

For example, all three of the city’s rec centers are open and hot showers are available, free of charge, officials said. They also serve as indoor facilities where children can be active outside of school. The rec centers’ hours are listed below:

Burt-Cobb Recreation Center at 1011 Franklin Street is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.

Crow Recreation Center at 211 Richview Road is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.

Kleeman Recreation Center at 166 Cunningham Lane is open 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.

In addition, Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Rec Rover will offer fun activities at various locations, according to the department. The mobile recreation vehicle was set up at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Northeast High School. For other dates and locations, follow Clarksville Parks and Recreation on social media.

In order to give families a chance to celebrate the holidays, as well as sense of normalcy during this trying time, Clarksville Parks and Recreation said its “Christmas on the Cumberland” light display will remain open during its normal hours at McGregor Park. Those hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 2, 2024.

Jennifer Letourneau, the director of Clarksville Parks and Recreation, said these efforts are just the beginning. “The road to recovery from this disaster will be long, but our department is doing all we can to pivot our services and provide for those who have lost so much,” she said.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation grounds and maintenance crews have also teamed up with the city’s street, gas, water, and sewer departments to help with debris removal.

For a centralized, up-to-date list of tornado relief efforts — including shelters, supplies, opportunities for volunteering or donating, and other community services — check out the Clarksville or Montgomery County websites.

If you need additional resources, you can also reached out to Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services by emailing community@cityofclarksville.com or calling 931-648-6133.