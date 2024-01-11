HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were 137 businesses in Hendersonville impacted by the December tornado, according to the Chamber of Commerce, and 74 of them either had severe damage or were destroyed.

On Thursday, Steve Smith, owner of Cumberland Acoustic, took News 2 through the tornado-damaged building he has worked out of for the past 25 years.

“I mean there’s been some storms, but nothing like this,” Smith said.

The longtime musical instrument business owner was inside his building taking photos of some instruments he was going to sell when he heard the tornado alert on the radio. Luckily, he left the shop; minutes later, the tornado touched down.

“At first you’re just devastated, and it’s this heavy weight you’re carrying around, and I hate coming here, but I have to come here looking for some parts,” Smith said.

Smith is still waiting for engineers to determine whether the building can be salvaged. In the meantime, he is working out of a temporary shop so he can continue to serve his customers.

“We have a great customer base, and they want to support you, so they order stuff which is great, but you have to put it together and find those parts, so it’s pretty devastating,” Smith said.

John Sharpe’s business, Sharpe Hook, Bait, & Tackle was also hit by the tornado.

However, unlike Smith, Sharpe just built and opened his business in August. He now anticipates having to tear it down.

“First reaction is it’s almost a total loss. Both personal and business was in here, so a little bit of loss of all,” Sharpe said. “We spent the last two years looking for a location, and that’s been kind of the downfall of looking for a temporary location in Hendersonville.”

Sharpe hopes to temporarily move to a place in Old Hickory and open within the next month. He encourages the public to continue to shop local in the meantime.

“No matter where they’re at, wherever they move to, keep supporting them,” Sharpe said. “We’re here to provide for the community. Keep being Hendersonville.”

Hendersonville’s Chamber of Commerce will host a benefit concert for the 137 businesses impacted by the tornado and parks on Jan. 30 at the Premier Center on Volunteer Dr. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are on sale for $55. Click here to learn more.