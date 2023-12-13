HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s all hands on deck in Hendersonville as the community works to pick up the pieces after Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak.

While some homes were damaged, Kathleen Hawkins with the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce said the major concern right now is for the business community.

“It’s overwhelming and scary,” said Hawkins. “Right now, most of them are at a standstill because they are waiting for the insurance appraisals to come out and see how much assistance they can get, but they are also panicking because they have so many displaced workers.”

Hawkins noted this is even more challenging considering it’s the holiday season and Christmas is around the corner.

The next step for businesses in Hendersonville is to make sure all contact information is up to date. Hawkins said it’s been difficult to get in touch with businesses due to power outages, not to mention some buildings being completely destroyed.

For personal needs, Hendersonville United Way is hosting a pick-up location at 300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Suite D160, for anyone who needs basic supplies like water, food, and household items. Volunteers at the center said they’re overwhelmed with the amount of supplies people have dropped off.

Kathy Paschal, chairperson of Beautiful Hendersonville, hopes the same generosity will continue this weekend at the Hendersonville community-wide clean-up.

Volunteers can meet at City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to serve. All participants are asked to sign up here so organizers have a potential head count for the event.

While overwhelmed about the work ahead, both Paschal and Hawkins believe in the generosity of Hendersonville and know they’ll see this challenge through.