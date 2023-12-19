NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tornado cleanup for Middle Tennessee is in full force, but the number of volunteers is dwindling due to the upcoming holiday.

Organizations like Hands On Nashville are calling for extra helping hands. Every day this week, Hands On Nashville has tried to maintain a 30-person per project goal. On Saturday, they had over 100 volunteers, but those numbers dropped significantly to 10 on Monday.

“In one yard we will spend a whole day, a few hours clearing a couple trees out, clearing the trash out of the yard, the debris, cleaning it up and trying to get it back to the way it was or as close as it could be,” said Brett Carlston, volunteer leader for Hands On Nashville. “And you notice in one yard a good difference, and then you look at the bigger picture and it feels like you didn’t put a dent in it at all.”

The Hands On volunteer website is constantly updated to keep up with needed volunteer opportunities and safe work sites.

“As you look around, this is not something one homeowner or even a couple could handle by themselves,” said Lori Shinton, president and CEO of Hands On Nashville.

They are asking tornado relief volunteers to help clean up debris, hand out meals, and assist with other tasks. Bilingual speakers are also needed to help with canvasing houses and talking with survivors.

Hands On Nashville said the goal for this weekend is to provide every family with enough food and resources to get through the holidays.

The community can donate to the United Way of Greater Nashville’s tornado response fund or Hands On Nashville.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.