GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the middle of the storm came a desperate call for help.

As a tornado raced from Davidson County into Sumner County, one man found himself stranded outside alone, screaming to anyone who might hear. He captured the entire experience on video.

“On my drive here it was super calm,” described John Luke Racippa. “Yeah, ended up fighting a tornado so…”

Nestled in between damaged signs, uprooted trees, and mangled power lines sits Bluegrass Endodontics in Gallatin. On a normal day, it would be filled with people, but on Saturday, it turned into a place of refuge for Racippa.

“Yeah, it was insane,” said Racippa. “Right when I came down this road, I could kind of see the dark sky, and I was like, ‘Oh snap.'”

Racippa was sitting behind the wheel of his truck, talking to his cousin, when he took out his phone and started recording.

“So I was parked here and I was about to start the video; the whole power went down, the whole block, and I was like, ‘Oh snap! It’s getting real,'” he remembered.

The video shows Racippa getting out of his car. In the moment, he said he was nervous the storm would blow his truck away. Then suddenly, the wind picked up and you could hear debris and rain crashing down on him.

“I was just praying I got to get out, just help, help, help,” he described. “I don’t want to die, that was it. I was just like, ‘Please Lord, I don’t want to die,’ All I could hear was just wind. I was getting pelted with a bunch of dirt and gravel, just ended up in my ear and all over my face, my body, everything. It all happened so quickly; all I was focused on was hanging on and trying not to get blown away.”

Then finally, someone opened the door, and he was able to wait out the storm in the basement.

“I was freaked out; I was freaked out. It all happened so quick and then afterward…Ithink I was just kind of in shock for a little bit,” Racippa said.

Days later, he still considers himself lucky to be alive.