GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — For people who lost everything in Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak, Christmas gifts aren’t necessarily a priority. So, a local boutique in Gallatin is hoping to gift their neighbors with free clothes, blankets, and toys.

To help the community, Marie Nicole Clothing is donating 4,000 clothing items to tornado victims. Emily Moses told News 2 that this is their way of giving back after so many have supported their small business over the years.

“It is amazing that we are able to do this and have this opportunity, so we wanted to be local and have people come out to our home, this is our home, and give back,” Moses said.

The drive-up disaster relief event will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Marie Nicole Clothing warehouse – 218 Commerce Way in Gallatin, TN.