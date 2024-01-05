NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly one month after Middle Tennessee’s deadly tornado outbreak, the deadline is approaching for survivors to receive aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

With $1.5 million available, representatives said they’re working with state and local stakeholders to get as many residents registered by the Feb. 12 deadline.

“We’re in the first month of this horrible disaster, but we have a long ways to go,” said Paul Corah, a FEMA spokesman. “It’s going to take months to rebuild.”

Residents in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery, Stewart, and Sumner counties may be eligible for federal disaster recovery following the Dec. 9, 2023, tornadoes.

“Tennesseans are great at helping their neighbors, but sometimes Tennesseans are a little bit stubborn about asking for help and this is the time to ask for help,” said Corah. “Please reach out.”

So far, Corah said more than 3,100 survivors have registered for FEMA assistance.

Whether it’s $300 or thousands of dollars, FEMA can support temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property loss, and uninsured disaster-related loss, as well as the costs of transportation, medical, dental, and funeral assistance.

Nearly four weeks after the severe weather tore through Middle Tennessee, Corah said there are about 275 families still living in hotels throughout the state.

He noted FEMA has teams going to each county and talking to mayors, council members, commissioners, law enforcement agencies, and school boards.

“It’s a long-term recovery, and we’re here with the state,” said Corah. “We’re not going anywhere.”

To learn more about and/or apply for disaster assistance, click here.