NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An expedited federal disaster declaration for the areas affected by the Dec. 9 tornado outbreak has been approved by President Joe Biden, Gov. Bill Lee announced.

The Expedited Major Disaster Declaration will make recovery assistance available to the four counties hit by the tornado outbreak and severe storms.

“State and local officials, first responders and volunteers continue to provide critical support to impact Tennessee communities following significant storm damage,” Lee said. “As Tennessee rebuilds, I thank our federal partners for granting resources to further our severe weather response and recovery across the state.”

The covered counties are Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner, according to the governor’s office. The disaster declaration includes FEMA’s Individual Assistance (IA) Program, Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, and Direct Federal Assistance.

“With the approval of this declaration, we are able to meet survivors’ immediate needs in those most widely impacted communities,” said TEMA Director Patrick C. Sheehan. “We will continue working to make sure Tennesseans have the resources needed for a swift recovery.”

The declaration means individuals in the declared counties can apply now for direct assistance through the FEMA IA program online at any time or by phone at 1-800-621-3362 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Multilingual operators are available.

FEMA IA can help individuals with rental assistance, home repair and personal property replacement in addition to other uninsured or underinsured disaster losses.

According to the White House, federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance in the affected counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation statewide, according to the federal declaration.