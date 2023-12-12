CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Storms devastated parts of Tennessee, but remarkably a few keepsakes remain. One in particular was carried all the way to Kentucky and an electric co-op stepped up to figure out who it belongs to.

In the wake of Saturday’s tornadoes, some people were left with nothing, including prized possessions, but not all was lost. Following the storm, a photograph managed to make its way from Tennessee to Kentucky and into the yard of a Nolin Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation employee. It was found on Sunday.

“Of course, you hear those stories, but nothing like that, and certainly it was something new for our employee that found it,” said Sarah Fellows, the communications manager for the co-op. “It looks like a little girl who is in a box, like a cardboard box and on the back of it, it says ‘she was so excited’.”

That employee lives in Lindseyville, Kentucky, which is about a two-hour drive from Clarksville, where the back of the photo indicates it was printed at a Walgreens.

So, employees were set on reuniting a Clarksville family with a beautiful memento, despite the recent tragedy.

“The little girl looks so happy and carefree and, clearly, it was something that meant a lot to the person who saved that picture because I don’t know that I wrote a lot on the back of the pictures that I saved when we printed a lot of pictures. But to be able to write something on the back of that it clearly was a moment that was special for that person,” said Fellows.

The Facebook post garnered more than 600 shares and on Monday afternoon the owner of the photo commented on the post.

While it may be just a photo, co-op employees believe it has a much larger meaning.

“Some people have lost everything and have been really fortunate, maybe to even get out with their lives, and so to be able to offer some sort of light some sort of memory from a time before that happened. It’s really just about trying to restore some sense of normalcy,” said Fellows.