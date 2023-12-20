CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “She slipped through his hands.”

A daughter shared with News 2 the heartbreaking details that led to her mother’s death following the Dec. 9 tornado in Clarksville.

The passing of 78-year-old Penny Scroggins brings the death toll from the Clarksville tornado to four. Overall, seven people lost their lives in the Middle Tennessee Tornado Outbreak.

“Hug your family, because you don’t know when they won’t be here anymore,” Denise Batten told News 2.

For Batten, that reality came Saturday, one week after the tornado swept through Clarksville.

Scroggins and her 56-year-old son, John, were inside their mobile home on Dogwood Trail just off Evans Road on Dec. 9, when the Tornado Warning tones went off on their phones. Batten said they only had a matter of seconds to react.

“He was getting ready to get in the shower and the tones went off on his phone, and so he went running down the hallway to get my mother who was also going down the other end of the hall to go to her room for something, and he got her pulled back to the kitchen area and she was… just everything went all to pieces and she was pulled one way and he was pulled another, and they ended up in rubble. He was just upset that he couldn’t hold on to her,” Batten said, adding her mom was ripped from her brother’s arms.

John was left with multiple compression fractures in his vertebrae while their mother fought for her life in the trauma unit. The family held onto hope she would pull through.

“She had many injuries: broken femur, broken tibia, humerus, skull fracture, vertebrae and rib fractures, internal injuries. She was trying to recover from those and we were very hopeful early on and as those things go on ,traumatic events, you know, she started growing clots and it was just time to let her go peacefully, so that’s what we chose to do,” Batten explained.

It’s an ending that Batten said they are still trying to comprehend.

“She loved a good laugh; she was just so fun to be around and just caring. You know anything she had, she would just give to anybody. She just adored her kids, her friends, her family, and they weren’t all blood family; anybody that she cared about became family,” Batten said.

That great big family is now left planning funeral services while navigating what lies ahead.

“We don’t know what we need at this time, we are just trying to make our way through this. Continued prayers, everybody needs those,” said Batten.

Scroggins’ family wanted to make sure to thank the neighbors, first responders, Tennova ER- Sango, the doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt, Helping His Hands Disaster Response, and all of the support and prayers from the community.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Sykes Funeral Home.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family as they grieve and look at starting over.