HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Terrified it could be her last moments alive, a teenager recorded video as a tornado hit a bowling alley and arcade center Saturday, Dec. 9 in Hendersonville.

What started as a fun night of go karts, arcade games, bowling, and birthday celebrations ended in panic at Big Play off W. Main Street.

Video captured the chaos as the tornado swept through, ripping the wall and roof off the building and leaving debris flying as some 200 people fought to survive.

The fear was evident in 17-year-old Kylee Taylor’s chilling scream as she huddled over her 6-year- old brother.

“I was screaming at first. I was like my first instinct saying, ‘I’m going to die,'” she explained, saying she soon realized she didn’t want her brother to see her afraid.

“Are you crying?” you hear him ask in the video as she follows with, “I’m okay,” as the two hunched in a doorway behind a bar.

“He got hit with that cupcake container and then I just like quickly put him down and hovered over him like they show you in school,” explained Taylor, who works at Big Play as a party host.

Her teenage brother, who also works at the entertainment complex, was also taking cover nearby, but the family was separated from their mother, Heather Fulbright, who is a bar manager at the facility.

Fulbright was forced to shelter in a bathroom.

“It was traumatizing not to be able to see my kids, not knowing where they were. I tried so hard to find my way out of that bathroom, but I’m so thankful he kept me in there because I would have died, 100% would have died if I would have exited that bathroom,” Fulbright said with tears in her eyes, pointing out that the bar where her kids ducked for safety was left standing.

Surveying the aftermath, the family is still processing the turn of events as debris now covers the space where children were gathered just minutes beforehand.

“It’s a miracle. It really is a miracle, ” said Fulbright.

Play Big just opened a couple of months ago and now much of the facility is destroyed.

While cell phone video captured the chaos, you can also hear some of the heroic actions of employees.

“Kaleb is the one person that held us all together. He was so calm,” Fulbright explained.

Video shows Kaleb walking around, checking to assure everyone was okay. While the owner of Big Play praised all of his employees’ efforts to get everyone to safety, he was especially impressed with Kaleb’s actions.

“I will always respect weather more than I have before. In just a split second, it can just be so different. I’m just thankful to be here,” said Kaleb.

He added that Big Play plans to rebuild and return to the community they love.