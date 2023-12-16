NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD), Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is now available for four Middle Tennessee counties impacted by last weekend’s tornadoes.

This news comes after President Joe Biden approved an expedited federal disaster declaration for the areas in the Volunteer State affected by the tornado outbreak on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The TDLWD announced on Thursday, Dec. 14 it is accepting DUA applications from people whose employment or self-employment was impacted by Saturday’s severe storms in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, and Sumner counties.

According to officials, the disaster period started on Sunday, Dec. 10, and it ends on June 16, 2024. DUA applications from individuals who live in, work in, or travel through the four afore-mentioned counties must be submitted by Jan. 16, 2024.

DUA is an unemployment insurance benefit made available after a disaster, but the TDLWD said it is only available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits from any state, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits.

Worked, were self-employed, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area.

Can no longer work or perform services due to physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster.

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income.

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury that was a direct result of the disaster.

Became the breadwinner or major supporter of a household due to the death of the head of the household.

You can apply for DUA by visiting Jobs4TN.gov, or by calling 1-877-813-0950 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. If you file online, you’re asked to specify that your application is related to the damage caused by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

In order to receive DUA benefits, officials said you need to submit the required documentation — including a Social Security number, a copy of your most recent federal income tax form or paycheck stubs, and documentation showing you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred — within 21 days of filing the DUA application. Those documents can be mailed to 220 French Landing Drive, Nashville, TN 37243, or faxed to 615-532-3374.

Meanwhile, job seekers can check out local American Job Centers for access to job-search resources, job postings, and training programs, as well as help with exploring career options and preparing résumés and applications. You can also connect with potential employers who have more than 200,000 jobs posted on Jobs4TN.gov.