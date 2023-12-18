NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Recovery efforts continue a week after a tornado outbreak resulted in the deaths of six people and significant damage across Middle Tennessee.

To help survivors of the devastating Dec. 9 storm recover, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened a disaster recovery center in Davidson County.

On Monday, officials announced the center was located at the Madison Public Library on 610 Gallatin Pike South.

The center will be opened seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to FEMA, several agencies at the site will help tornado survivors with disaster-related needs which includes, housing, insurance and financial assistance.

FEMA representatives will also be available to provide guidance and help residents navigate the recovery process.

Individuals are asked to bring identification, proof of residency and insurance information to the center.

Those impacted by the deadly storms can also register for assistance online. To register call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), or click here.