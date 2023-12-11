DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Saturday afternoon in Dickson County, Margie and Garry Sensing were getting ready for a Christmas party when they began receiving alerts that a tornado was on the ground and headed their way.

The Sensings grabbed their dog and ran to the closet on the bottom floor of their two-story A-frame house. The tornado hit almost immediately.

“I screamed at him to close the door, and about that time, it hit,” Margie said. “When I was pushed back, my upper floor was still there, and as I was looking at it, it just flew off. It was gone.”

They told News 2 that everything besides the cement closet was gone.

“It’s like I can’t believe this,” Margie said. “You’re sleeping. It’s a dream, and you know you are going to wake up from this horrible dream.”

Margie said their retirement plan and future were blown away with the rest of the house.

“We were just making ends meet, and you know today, with what little we have, we couldn’t even build a house on what we have,” Margie said. “And unfortunately, we hadn’t upped our insurance on our homeowners along the years.”

Sitting on their daughter’s porch with the wreckage behind them, the community can be seen helping them pick up the pieces. Garry and Margie told News 2 that strangers and neighbors from all over Middle Tennessee have made all the difference in this moment. Community members have brought food, lent heavy machinery, and washed the Sensing’s clothes.

“The help is coming in faster than I can process it,” Garry said.

“They are doing more than I can imagine,” Margie said.

Now, the Sensings say they hope people never underestimate a tornado.

“If you are building a house, build a safe room,” Garry said. “Don’t rely on a sheetrock wall. Build a safe room; it’s worth a life.”

“When they do these warnings, don’t think it can’t happen to me,” Margie said. “I thought that for so many years. I had hidden in that safe room so many times, but it would just go around [or] rollover. But please, please don’t think it can’t happen to you because it can.”