CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The death toll from the Clarksville tornado now stands at four after a 78-year-old woman passed away from her injuries over the weekend.

According to News 2’s partners at ClarksvilleNow, 78-year-old Penny Scroggins passed away on Saturday, Dec. 16 from severe injuries she sustained in the deadly Dec. 9 tornado outbreak.

Scroggins lived in a mobile home on Dogwood Trail and was with her 56-year-old son when the devastating storm hit, according to reports.

The 78-year-old’s death comes more than a week after officials in Clarksville released the identities of the three people who were killed in the tornado.

The Clarksville Police Department said Donna Allen, 59, of Florida, Stephen Kwaah Hayes, 34, of Clarksville, and Arlan Coty, 10, of Clarksville, all lost their lives in the storm.

A GoFundMe has been established for the family to assist in recovery efforts. As of Wednesday, it has raised more than $4,600.

