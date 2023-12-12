CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “I was praying to God, ‘Please, please don’t let me die.’ I already have PTSD from being at war in Iraq. I didn’t need it from my house,” Maritza Pearl said.

Pearl, a Clarksville resident, retired from the military and was cooking for her and her husband who was running errands nearby when she got a tornado alert to her phone.

“I heard like the sound of a train and my ear pressure changed a little bit, so I went upstairs to hide in the bathroom and then I changed my mind and went to the downstairs bathroom,” she recalled.

Pearl quickly ran to hide in her downstairs bathroom as the EF-3 tornado with winds of 150 mph roared down her street in the Autumnwood Farms neighborhood. She crouched down and held on the door because it was rattling. In seconds, the whole house was destroyed.

The powerful storm destroyed her second floor and the majority of her home. Many of her neighbors’ houses were damaged, too, and the devastation stretches well past her neighborhood. However, she is grateful to be alive.

“One minute you are alive and cooking a meal, and the next minute you are praying for your life so you don’t die. It is crazy,” Pearl said.

News 2’s Danielle Breezy joined a group of volunteers organized by Allyson McGee, the wife of a Fort Campbell soldier, and together they gave out water, snacks, and even toys to residents in the Autumnwood Farms neighborhood impacted by the tornado.