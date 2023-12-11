CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has obtained 911 calls out of Clarksville as a deadly EF-3 tornado ripped through the area, killing three people, including a child.

“I want to report a tornado. A large, wedge tornado,” one caller said. “This is a large tornado. I’m already in winds up to 70 miles per hour,” he added. “I know everybody is out in traffic seeing this because you can plainly see it.”

Others encountered the storm during their run-of-the-mill errands, including one woman who just bought a pizza from a local restaurant before watching the building collapse.

“I’m at the Luigi’s. I’m in the parking lot. I just got a pizza,” the caller said. “The people working there are in the building and the building fell in. It just got hit by the tornado.”

Dispatchers answered another call from a mail carrier who told the operator a tree fell on her car, and she was trapped.

“A tornado just threw me around,” she said. “I’m stuck in my vehicle. There is a tree on top of me,” the caller added. “I turned and saw the tornado, and I turned trying to head back to the post office.”

Three people in Clarksville died as a result of the storm. More than 60 others were taken from Clarksville to various hospitals throughout the region. Nine of them were sent to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical, unstable condition, according to officials.