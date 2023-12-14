CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Survivors of last weekend’s tornado outbreak have been left scrambling after they say they were given 24 hours to clear their apartment. If they didn’t follow that order management said they’d “discard” everything inside.

“Basically your stuff has to be out by tomorrow,” Latoya Outlaw described of an email she received late Tuesday afternoon from GVA management.

The email came three days after Outlaw was hovering over her son in a bathtub. “I was just hoping that we didn’t die on Saturday.”

Another resident of Bluegrass Meadows shared the email they received late Tuesday afternoon giving them 24 hours to get all of their belongings out. The email reads anything left Thursday morning will be discarded.

“Now is the time to treat people with empathy, respect. I mean, some people have nothing,” Outlaw said.

Many of the residents say they simply don’t have the means. Some lost their cars in the tornadoes, U-Haul’s and storage space is difficult to come by and then there’s the financial burden.

“It’s unfortunate and they should understand that, but I don’t think they understand. It’s not affecting them,” Jerome Hardy explained while gathering his belongings.

Thursday morning residents were left in disbelief capturing video of three men, one who identified himself as management, attempting to kick in a door at the complex.

“It’s not right, it’s not. He told me I was trespassing, I was no longer a tenant here,” said Outlaw.

She said Clarksville police were called saying it was a civil matter.

Hours later, during our interview, that same man arrived in a pickup stopping inches from us.

“This was unnecessary right here,” News 2 reporter Stephanie Langston is heard telling the man who said, “I just want to make sure that you got my truck.”

Langston replied, “We definitely got your truck, you almost hit my photographer.”

The man claimed he was on the phone with the complex owner saying they didn’t want to share their side of the story. He asked News 2 to leave the property, Clarksville police however soon confirmed that our crew was on a public street.

Residents continued gathering what they could. “It’s just simple common decency, values, morals have some, have some,” said Outlaw.

A resident told News 2 she was looking to file a restraining order to halt demolition.

Thursday evening, Rosemary Calcese, owner and attorney of Calcese Law, told News 2 they filed a temporary injunction and restraining order against GVA Clarksville. She said the move would buy the tenants at least 14 days.