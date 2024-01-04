CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 10-year-old from Clarksville lost his life during December’s tornado outbreak. However, the boy’s memory is living on through his family, friends, and school.

According to authorities, a total of seven people died after tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee on Dec. 9, 2023. Four of those deaths stemmed from the Clarksville tornado, according to police, including Penny Scroggins, 78, of Clarksville; Donna Allen, 59, of Florida; Stephen Kwaah Hayes, 34, of Clarksville; and Arlan Coty, 10, of Clarksville.

The Los Angeles Lakers were Arlan’s favorite basketball team. Therefore, West Creek Elementary decided to honor the fourth grader by wearing the team’s iconic purple and gold colors when students returned to school on Thursday, Jan. 4.

“To sort of honor his memory and our returning to school, we decided as a community that we would purple and gold today on our first day back,” West Creek Elementary School Principal Michelle Rhodehamel said, adding that it has helped many grieve from the loss.

After the EF-3 tornado passed through Arlan’s neighborhood, the boy was reportedly trapped under the rubble of his home on Henry Place Boulevard. Two other people also died in the immediate area.

The process of going back to school was difficult for some students and staff after the deadly tornado outbreak, so West Creek Elementary hosted an open house to help ease their minds.

“We did an open house event yesterday, so anybody who was feeling a little bit nervous about returning, we had the building opened up for them so they could come in, see their classrooms, visit their teachers a little bit,” Rhodehamel told News 2.

The tornado caused minimal damage to West Creek Elementary, but since hundreds of homes and businesses around Clarksville sustained moderate to major damage in the storm, there are still plenty of buildings undergoing repairs. However, it’s a task community members are handling together.

“This community is so resilient and so wonderful,” Rhodehamel said. “The morning after the tornado occurred, just everybody was jumping right in — ‘How can I help? What can we do?’ — and so to see the community really pull together has just been one of my greatest pleasures.”

Meanwhile, thousands of people have made donations to a GoFundMe supporting Arlan’s family following his death, skyrocketing past the $5,000 goal and raising more than $219,000 so far.