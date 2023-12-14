CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Off Tiny Town Road in Clarksville sits a building where children can just enjoy being children.

“I tell people all the time I’m a professional toy player, snot wiper….diaper changer…you know that’s just what we do,” said Bridgett Stanfill.

For over 20 years Stanfill has watched hundreds of children grow at her daycare, Grandmama’s House of Preschool and Child Development. But on Saturday, December 9, as the weather began to change, Stanfill got a call from one of her staff members.

“She’s like Mrs. Bridgett there’s a tornado,” she said. “It’s going to hit the daycare and I said go to safety, go to safety.”

Homes and businesses along Tiny Town Road suffered extensive damage, but thankfully Stanfill’s business was still intact, only suffering very minor damages outside.

“I have never seen a tornado come out into our northwest, northeast area of town, and it took an impact…a large toll on the whole community,” she said.

So as the community worked to rebuild, Stanfill knew she had to do something.

“You know all these victims are getting all this food and clothes and basic necessities but when we woke up the next morning I was like in two weeks it’s Christmas and there’s going to be a lot of children that have no Santa,” she said.

Stanfill decided she wanted to host a toy drive.

She’s working to gather enough toys to make sure children, including some from her own daycare still have a merry Christmas.

“I have one family that has a total loss,” said Stanfill. “I have multiple families that have multiple damages to their home, but they were able to get back to their home.”

While Stanfill knows it will take some time for her community to rebuild, she wants to make sure the children have one less thing to worry about.

“You can achieve more with kindness and love by giving, sharing, and being one because it takes us all to make it happen,” she said.

Stanfill plans to distribute toys on Thursday, December 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You can drop off new toys at Grandmama’s House of Preschool & Child Development at 2015 Tiny Town Road or at their other location on 149 Highway 149 in Clarksville.

You can also drop off toys at Hiller Heating and Cooling at 1500 Ashland City Road.

Stanfill said they are also looking for other businesses to serve as drop-off points and need wrapping paper, scissors, and tape to help wrap up the toys.

If you have a business that would like to serve as a drop-off point or would like to help in other ways you can reach out to Stanfill via email at HolidayofHope23@gmail.com.