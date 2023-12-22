CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In this season of giving, family, and celebration, Radical Mission and Warm Souls are bringing just that to Clarksville for the 16th year.

“It truly is a time of family, of being with family, of just feeling that connection and the smiles and the laughs and the stories,” said Alecia Vaughn, ministry leader for Warm Souls.

They provide the community with resources and food for the holiday every year, but this year, they told News 2 they expect to see an increase in need.

The organizations are hosting a Christmas celebration Saturday at the Morgan University Center on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus. You can access a map of the campus and parking areas here.

They usually serve college students and homeless or low-income locals, but this year they also welcome any displaced Montgomery County residents from the tornado.

With enough for 1,000 people, the organizations offer a family-friendly Christmas like the one you would have at your grandmother’s house.

“Everyone gets pictures at their granny’s house, so we have somebody that’s going to do family portraits,” said Jon Vaughn, executive director of Radical Mission. “It’s what can we offer that is going to get as close to celebrating Christmas with your family?”

Warm Souls said this celebration is centered around neighbors loving neighbors.

“The day of just seeing the kids’ faces light up when they walk away with something, just the happiness, it’s what it is all about,” said Susan Gibler, toy organizer for Warm Souls..

To best show that love, 400 volunteers have ensured community members have everything they need this Christmas.

“One of the things that really touches me is that we made a difference in people’s lives, and this is just one day, one time to make a difference,” said Andy Kean, senior director of Morgan University Center at APSU.

Event-goers can take a family portrait, eat a hot turkey dinner, get a haircut, pick out a new winter coat, and shop for their child(ren). Even the kids will get to pick out a present for their parents.

The City of Clarksville is also getting people to the event by providing free rides through the public transportation system.

“If you get to a bus stop, tell them you are going to Warm Souls, and they will make sure you get here,” Vaughn said.

If you or someone you know in the Clarksville area needs a warm meal or resources this Christmas, the event will happen on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.