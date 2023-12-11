MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — By the time the sun rose on Sunday, Dec. 10, Erica Williams was looking for ways to help.

The Nashville resident and volunteer with Hands On Nashville said she always looks for ways she can bring assistance to those in need, and the weekend’s deadly tornadoes were no exception.

Scrolling on Facebook, Williams said she saw a friend doing a live video from Madison, where three people—including a toddler—were killed Saturday afternoon in the storms, and she thought she saw an animal among the rubble.

“There were a couple still shots, and I was looking through them and I saw what looked to be a cat in the rubble, so I zoomed in on it and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that is a little kitty cat!'” she told News 2.

She sent messages to her friend, who initially didn’t see the cat curled up on some bedding. After going back to the Campbell Street home where he initially filmed his live video, he was able to locate the sandy-colored cat and bring it inside his truck.

Williams said the cat was alive but “barely breathing,” according to her friend, Ricky Sessum, and she immediately went to help.

“I just dropped everything I was doing and went out to Madison,” she said. “He sent me the location, and I picked up the cat.”

Williams ended up taking the cat to an urgent veterinary clinic, Livewell Animal Urgent Care, where the vet staff thanked her for spotting it, even offering to cover some of the costs of vet care like x-rays for the cat, identified as Sandy.

“When I got there, it wasn’t moving very much. It was very scared and sad, obviously, and didn’t know what had happened to it, so I didn’t want to move it too much,” she said of Sandy when she first arrived to pick him up.

Additionally, Williams was able to get in touch with the owner, Abi Wells, who said she was in Pigeon Forge and initially unaware her home had been destroyed in the storms. Williams said Wells was on her way back home Monday and would be picking up Sandy when she got back into town.

Dropping everything to go help the cat still outside his destroyed home was just “in [her] heart,” Williams said.

“I’m just meant to help. People, animals, anything,” she said. “I’m always wanting to help in some way. Just seeing it curled up—you can see the pictures I posted—It was just curled in this little ball on this blanket just waiting for its family to come home, and I’m just like, ‘It just needs love and care.’ I didn’t even know if its family is alive. I had a lot of crying yesterday. I just love animals—especially cats.”

Animals, she added, are just “God’s greatest gift to the world.”

Sandy, Williams found out from the owner, is 16 years old and has been with his owners his whole life. When he was taken to the vet, Williams said they told her Sandy is having some neurological issues and his balance is affected, but he is stable and receiving treatment.

Livewell has a Good Samaritan account set up for any animal in need, and those who want to help Sandy or other animals needing care due to the tornado can call the clinic and donate.

In the meantime, those in the affected areas who are able are encouraged to be on the lookout for stray animal cries, Williams said.

“You just never know if animals are trapped under something,” she said. “Just sit out there with ears and listen.”

She did that in March 2020 when tornadoes tore through Nashville. At that time, she ended up finding a small dog trapped underneath an upturned shed it had been previously chained to. While the chain had broken, the building itself managed to pin the chain and prevent the dog from getting free.

“If they happen to live in the area and have the time, just listen out, and if you do hear anything, call animal control services or somebody that would know what to do,” she said.