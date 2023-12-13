DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – First responders are still picking up the pieces in Dickson County, one of the first Middle Tennessee counties to experience the storm front pushing through Saturday afternoon.

The moment after the tornadoes moved on, courageous first responders and county workers were out clearing roads and checking on residents who might be trapped.

According to Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads, his county was fortunate; no one was killed and there were only a few minor injuries.

The sheriff said nine homes were completely destroyed and 17 more structures sustained major damage.

Eads sent News 2 surveillance footage that shows a massive tornado on the ground, shredding through the Cumberland Furnace community.

According to Eads, moments after the tornado moved on, Dickson County deputies jumped into action, going house to house looking for survivors.

“Our deputies are out in the thick of this and I am really proud of the job they did,” Eads said.

Dash camera footage from one home shows three deputies rushing into a home, making sure nobody inside was trapped or hurt. That scene was repeated across the county.

Body camera footage from another deputy shows the deputy approaching a property covered in downed trees. The rain was still coming down and thunder can be heard repeatedly booming in the distance.

You can see the deputy help a resident on the property and advise the woman to stay away from down powerlines.

“Do not touch this,” the deputy instructed.

The deputy then entered the collapsed mobile home.

“Sheriff’s office! Anyone inside?” he announced.

It was dark inside the home, but you can make out debris and destruction that occasionally filled the deputies flashlight beam.

Thankfully, no one was in the house or the van in the front yard that was covered with tree limbs and debris.

“Nothing is worse than knowing you need to check something or you have someone pleading for help and there’s multiple trees and power lines. You go as far as you can in a patrol unit, then you get out on foot and these guys got out on foot,” Eads said.

The sheriff added off-duty officers came in on their own, joining county workers and other first responders.

Eads said the parents of one of his detectives lost a home.

An animal control deputy’s home was also severely damaged.

“All of our deputies did good jobs. They were committed. They are racing in, they are checking these places. You’ve got debris, nails, power lines, possible gas leaks, animals on the property, extremely proud of our deputies, all of our first responders working together,” Eads said.