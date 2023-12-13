CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville grandfather woke up buried in rubble after being knocked unconscious Saturday to find his home crumbled on top of him.

Danny Osborne’s son and two grandchildren were also inside the Needmore Road house as it collapsed when a tornado swept through the city on Saturday, Dec. 9.

“This would have typically been our front door,” Osborne’s daughter, Ronisha Burks, said as she gestured in the air above a small slab of concrete where the front porch once was.

It’s difficult to even imagine it because everything from the front door to the foundation is now a pile of rubble.

“To look at it, it just,” Osborne said, pausing before he continued, “I don’t know, it just tears you apart.”

A lifetime of belongings were ripped from the family in a matter of seconds, but the lives of Osborne, his son, and his two grandchildren were spared.

“I jumped down the stairs, and he was running down the stairs,” said 13-year-old Amizaye Sanchez while standing beside his younger cousin. “He was halfway down the steps when the lights turned off, everything collapsed, and he got his foot stuck, so when he got his foot stuck, like, everything just landed on us.”

Eight-year-old Jamir Burks said he was racing downstairs when the tornado hit: “I heard a big bang, and then I fell asleep and I woke up on top of the house.”

Sanchez described the tense moments, saying, “We were both screaming because my head was bleeding and I dislocated my rotator cuff in my shoulder.”

The cousins were left frantically searching through the darkness for their loved ones. Meanwhile, Osborne — who is known by his grandchildren as “Dan Dan” — was buried in the bottom of the debris, knocked unconscious.

“It knocked me out for a while. When I came to, I could hear them hollering for me, and I sit there for a minute. I sit there and prayed, ‘Oh my Lord, my grandkids’…and I prayed and I prayed, and then I kept hearing them say, ‘Dan Dan is dead.’ That’s when I crawled out,” Osborne said, adding that his family’s voices gave him the strength to move.

“It’s a blessing. God, we could have been planning for four funerals at Christmas time, but God had other plans,” Osborne’s daughter stated.

According to the family, their faith left them with the greatest gift of all: each other.

“It’s a miracle. Angels were watching over, it’s a miracle,” said Osborne.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family as they start over.