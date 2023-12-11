HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds hunkered down inside of a family entertainment center Saturday night as tornadoes swept through Hendersonville.

The owner of Big Play off W. Main Street praised his employees for getting everyone to safety, saying there were about 200 people inside the facility at the time.

On Monday, just outside of the event center where they were hosting a kid’s birthday party, you could see the roof was ripped off, leaving the frame of the building and light fixtures dangling.

In a back room, the nonprofit Live Love Nashville had set up Santa’s Workshop, storing donations for hundreds of families in need for Christmas.

“It’s like the tornado just stopped right where the food was, right where the gifts were, right where the toothpaste and hygiene items were. It just stopped,” said Taylor Reed of Live Love Nashville

Reed called it a miracle and posted on social media asking for help. Within a matter of hours, the nonprofit had a new space to store the gifts with volunteers lining up to help.

“The community support is incredible. There are strangers that I’ve never met before here helping. They just showed up. The people that helped us were the owners, mangers, and employees of that bowling alley that had just lost everything,” said Reed.

The organization is back on track sorting presents, saying they have faith this Christmas miracle will still happen as planned.

“I think our stuff was saved and savored to give us the ability to help others that have now experienced a detrimental loss, rather it be their house, their business,” Reed said.