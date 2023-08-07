LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nestled in the hills of Southern Middle Tennessee, the small town of Lewisburg is known for its historic charm and natural beauty.

However, the town has one mystery that has yet to be solved. Seven years ago, then-15-year-old Ana Sebastian Lorenzo, a young Hispanic girl, vanished without a trace.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Lorenzo was last seen at her residence in Lewisburg on Aug. 7, 2016. At the time, she was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and yellow and black shoes.

Ana Sebastian Lorenzo (Courtesy: TBI)

Still, her direction of travel is unknown, and few other details are known about the circumstances of her disappearance as her case has largely remained out of the public eye.

Lorenzo is among many children in Tennessee who have remained missing after reaching the age of 18. Today, she would be in her early 20s. When she was last seen, Lorenzo had black hair and black eyes, weighed about 130 pounds and was around 5 feet tall.

In some cases, the TBI said these individuals have been declared legally dead, but their disappearances remain under investigation until their whereabouts are discovered. As of August 2023, there were still 13 unsolved cases, including Lorenzo’s, under investigation.

Anyone who has seen Lorenzo or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at 931-359-4044, 931-359-3800, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. To view a list of unsolved missing children cases in Tennessee, click here.

News 2 has reached out to the Lewisburg Police Department for more information on this case.