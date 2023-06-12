HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old suspect in an alleged burglary at a Dunkin’ Donuts was taken into custody after reportedly running from police.

Video surveillance from early Friday morning showed Justin Williams looking around the Dunkin’ Donuts on New Shackle Island Road before he crawled through the drive-thru window, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

Williams then emptied the registers and ran off, authorities reported. Hendersonville Flex Officers responded to the donut shop and were reportedly able to identify Williams as a potential suspect.

He was later found and taken into custody after running from officers, according to the police department. Williams is charged with burglary, theft under $1,000 and evading arrest. The investigation remained active Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.