TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tullahoma High School student is suing his school. The student was suspended for posting satirical memes of his principal on Instagram, and he says that suspension violates his First Amendment right.

“What a student posts on their own time, on their own social media account is between them and their parents,” said Attorney Conor Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, filed the complaint Wednesday. It names Tullahoma City Schools, the principal, and the assistant principal.

“We are seeking for the student’s suspension to be expunged from his record. He was engaging in expression protected by the First Amendment, and never should have been suspended for it,” said Fitzpatrick.

In one meme, the student satirizes Principal Jason Quick as an anime cat wearing a dress; the second meme shows the principal holding a box of vegetables; and the third shows the principal hugged by a cartoon bird. The student was suspended for three days for those Instagram posts.

“People have been making fun of their principal and their teachers on their own time, away from school as long as there have been schools. And the fact that it’s on social media does not change the underlying First Amendment principles,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick says the school cites its handbook, where students are prohibited from posting video that “embarrasses, demeans, or discredits the reputation of any student or staff,” or posting any social media that is “unbecoming of a wildcat.“

“The problem with that is it is also vague. What does it mean to behave like or unlike a wildcat? Presumably, they do not mean an actual wildcat that frequently does not use social media,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick said the Supreme Court decision in Tinker v. Des Moines, where the court decided students can wear armbands at school protesting the Vietnam War, supports this case in Tullahoma High School.

“The Supreme Court held that as long as the student’s private expression does not significantly disrupt the school day, the school has no business acting as a censor.”

News 2 reached out to the director for Tullahoma City Schools, the principal and assistant principal for a comment. Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong said the district “does not comment on pending litigation.”