MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is bringing famous Christmas movie characters to life for local families wanting to get a picture for the holidays—if they can stay out of the Warren County Jail!

Characters from some family favorite Christmas movies have descended upon McMinnville and are already “testing the patience” of Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr.

“He’s on the lookout for the Grinch, who is known for his attempts to steal Christmas! But this year, it appears that we have some new characters in town disrupting our Christmas spirit!” the sheriff’s department said.

Those other nefarious characters include Harold “Harry” Lyme and Marvin “Marv” Merchant – also known as the Wet Bandits from “Home Alone,” who are currently “being held at the Pioneer Village jail due to their pranks of leaving the water running in every home that they break into!”

Cindy Lou Who and The Grinch (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department)

Buddy the Elf (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department)

Cousin Eddie (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department)

The “Wet Bandits” (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department)

Thankfully, the department said, Cindy Lou Who has left Whoville to come to Pioneer Village in order to keep Mr. Grinch out of the jail and the Christmas spirit alive in Warren County.

They will be on hand at the Pioneer Village in McMinnville on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 2, for families to get their child’s picture taken with the special guests.

According to the sheriff’s department, local photographer Painted Barn Media will be on hand from 5 to 9 p.m. that night to take pictures of all the Christmas characters visiting the jail that night at no cost to families. All the families will be able to download the photos from the Painted Barn Media Facebook page.

Also expected to make an appearance is Cousin Eddie, though the sheriff warned Warren Countians to beware of Eddie trying to con them into buying dog food for Snots.

“Don’t fall victim to his conning ways!” the department said.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

It’s rumored that Buddy the Elf may also make an appearance, as he doesn’t want to be left out of this reunion of Christmas celebrities, according to the sheriff.