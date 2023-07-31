SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sextortion survivor is bravely sharing her story after a Sumner County jury found her now ex-husband guilty of rape and threatening to share nude photos of her.

Autumn Carter told News 2 she never expected her 14-year marriage to end with such horror. Last week, Gary Craigo Jr. was found guilty of rape and extortion. It only took the jury 25 minutes to deliberate and reach a verdict.

“Instantly, as soon as they came back with a guilty verdict, it felt like a ton of bricks just lifted off of me and I felt free,” Carter said.

The crime is hard to fathom. Carter said amid their divorce, Craigo threatened to share nude photos of her if she wouldn’t engage in sex.

“He was sending threatening messages saying, ‘Once they’re out there, they’re out there. You can’t get them back,’ and all this kind of thing, and he was also using them to try to get his stuff back,” Carter shared.

She said some of those items were as minor as garden tools.

The morning Craigo was set to move out, Carter recalls being brutally raped and injured.

“My daughter was the one that convinced me. She said, ‘Don’t let him get away with this, mom,’ and so she’s the one that pushed me,” Carter said.

Even though she waited more than a day to get help and had bathed, medical professionals were still able to collect DNA that aided in her case. She encourages anyone threatened by someone with explicit pictures of them to report it.

“They’re going to do whatever they’re going to do to try to get their way, but it’s mainly to scare you from turning them in and bringing it up to law enforcement and everything,” Carter said.

Had she not let the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the District Attorney’s Office, step in and help, she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“If you’re scared to go forward, do it anyway because there is life after. There is life after, and you can feel yourself come back after that guilty verdict is read. You can feel the freedom of knowing that you don’t have to go through this anymore. It’s over and they can’t hurt you anymore,” Carter said.

Assistant District Attorney Nathan Nichols also encouraged victims of sexstortion or other sex crimes to seek help. He said it’s best to get medical attention right away and victims can always decide later whether or not to prosecute.

He added that had Carter not reported her situation to law enforcement, he believes Craigo’s threats to share her photos would have never ended.

Craigo will be sentenced on October 6 at 1 p.m. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars, but could be sentenced up to 29 years.