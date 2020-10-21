TN Secretary of State says more than a million Tennesseans have voted early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than a million Tennesseans have voted early so far, according to a release from the office of Tre Hargett, Tennessee Secretary of State.

The release stated that through the sixth day of early voting, 1,085,384 voters have cast their ballot for the presidential election on November 3.

The massive turnout shows Tennesseans’ confidence in the safety precautions taken by county election commissions,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “As I visit early voting sites across the state, I continue to see elections officials doing a great job helping voters cast a ballot in a smooth and efficient process. Tre Hargett, Tennessee Secretary of State

Throughout the state, there is a 47-percent increase of in-person and absentee by-mail voters compared to 2016, with each county reporting more numbers than ever before.

At this rate, we are on pace to break the state’s previous early voting turnout record, set during the last presidential election. Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins

Early voting for the state and federal general election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, October 29. Election day is on November 3.

Tennessee voters can find their closest early voting and election day location, hours and more by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.