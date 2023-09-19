NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. Department of Education is recognizing several Tennessee schools as National Blue Ribbons Schools, and two of them are right here in Middle Tennessee!

Brentwood Middle School in Williamson County and Middle College at Austin Peay State University in Montgomery County were chosen based on student scores, student group scores, and graduation rates.

Of the 353 schools selected nationwide this year, the following Tennessee schools have been selected as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools:

Brentwood Middle School, Williamson County Schools

Middle College at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools

Crosswind Elementary School, Collierville Schools

Fairmont Elementary School, Johnson City Schools

Linden Elementary School, Oak Ridge Schools

Nolan Elementary School, Hamilton County Schools

“Congratulations to the six Tennessee schools recognized as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “What an incredible achievement to show your dedication to closing achievement gaps and providing opportunities for all students to succeed. Thank you to the educators and district and school leaders for your commitment to providing a great education to your students every day.”

More information can be found here.