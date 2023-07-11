CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle and high school students in Cheatham County will no longer be allowed to carry backpacks, lunch boxes, or sports bags from room to room while school is in session thanks to a new rule to improve safety.

Students will be allowed to bring their bags to school, however, they will be required to store them in a locker until the end of the day. Students will have to rent a lock for lockers. According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, students who qualify for free and reduced meals will not need to pay for locks.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The policy’s purpose is to help improve the safety of students and staff.

Mo Canady, the Executive Director of the National Association of School Resource Officers told News 2 he tried to implement a similar rule in his school district when he was an SRO in the early 2000s.

“Anytime we can eliminate places where a weapon could potentially be concealed, I think that’s a good thing,” said Canady.

In addition to helping keep weapons out of schools, Canady said the backpack ban could also mitigate the presence of drugs in school buildings, even though not being able to carry a bag through the halls may be an inconvenience.

“I think, in any of the safety measures we put in place over the past two or three decades, convenience always becomes an issue in trying to change that culture, whether it’s teachers keeping their classroom doors locked, or students not having backpacks,” Canady said.

In addition to the backpack policy, Cheatham County Schools will also hire two additional SROs so the high schools will have two sworn, armed officers assigned to each building. Canady emphasized the importance of hiring the right people for the job and ensuring they’re properly trained.

“If they’re taking that community-based policing approach, then that’s two more trusted adults in the school environment building positive relationships with students, staff, and parents; that results, as we’ve seen in many instances, to something that’s called averted school violence where SROs and other adults with those relationships appeared to have very likely stopped an act of school violence by receiving information and good intelligence,” Canady said.

An SRO’s main job is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the youth by building valuable relationships with students, according to Canady, in order to prevent future tragedies in schools.

“If through that relationship we get information from a student that eventually stops a round from ever being fired in a school, that’s a win,” he said. “Certainly, we have to be prepared that if there are shots fired at our school to respond and respond immediately and stop it, but if we can stop it before that action ever happens, that’s worth everything.”

Cheatham County Schools will also spend nearly $1.4 million to replace the interior locks in all 13 of the district’s schools.