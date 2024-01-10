NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts have announced closings or delays for Wednesday, January 10, due to weather concerns.

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far.

Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

C

Clay County Schools

Celina Public School

Closed Today

Cumberland County TN Schools

Crossville Public School

Closed Today

Back to top

F

Fentress County Schools

Jamestown Public School

Closed Today

Back to top

G

Grundy County Schools

Altamont Public School

Closed Today

Back to top

J

Jackson County Schools

Gainesboro Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Back to top

P

Pickett County Schools

Brydstown Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Putnam County Schools

Cookeville Public School

Closed Today

Back to top

V

Van Buren County Schools

Spencer Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Back to top

W

White County Schools

Sparta Public School

Closed Today

Back to top

If you don’t see the list above, click here.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.