NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts have announced closings or delays for Wednesday, January 10, due to weather concerns.
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far.
C
Clay County Schools
Celina Public School
Cumberland County TN Schools
Crossville Public School
F
Fentress County Schools
Jamestown Public School
G
Grundy County Schools
Altamont Public School
J
Jackson County Schools
Gainesboro Public School
P
Pickett County Schools
Brydstown Public School
Putnam County Schools
Cookeville Public School
V
Van Buren County Schools
Spencer Public School
W
White County Schools
Sparta Public School
If you don’t see the list above, click here.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.
