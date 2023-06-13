NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Now that children in Department of Children’s Services custody are no longer staying in offices while they wait to be placed, one nonprofit is stepping up, opening more temporary housing for children going into the foster system.

This is huge for children going into the foster system, especially for those living in Middle Tennessee and counties like Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, and Rutherford because an Isaiah 117 Safe House has already helped kids in your neighborhood since opening.

Two temporary homes are currently being processed in Robertson County and Davidson County.

“Instead of waiting in a government office, they’re now waiting in safe, comfortable homes that have been built and designed for them, to tell them that they are not alone, that they’ve done nothing wrong, that they’re loved,” said Allee Dauenhauer, Rutherford County co-program coordinator for Isaiah 117 House.

The motto at Isaiah 117 House is “Love, you’re not alone.”

Photo: WKRN

The nonprofit opened a Coffee-Franklin-Grundy County house last August, their first temporary home in Middle Tennessee.

Then at the end of April, a Rutherford County Safe House opened in Murfreesboro.

“We knew as soon as we would open our doors that we would have a child that day,” Dauenhauer said.

“The Murfreesboro house has served 35 children since it’s opened,” said Beth Kasch, Middle and West Tennessee Regional Coordinator for Isaiah 117 House.

Those aren’t the only houses in the works for Middle Tennessee.

We first told you about one coming to Nashville in Davidson County a few months ago. Demolition has started, and coordinators hope to have a Christmas tree up by the time it’s completed.

Program Coordinators walked News 2 through the other unfinished house opening up in Springfield.

“We’re standing right now in front of the Robertson County house in Springfield, and our goal is to have it open to cut the red ribbon at the end of August so we can immediately start serving children from our Robertson County,” Kasch said.

Photo: WKRN

“We know that the need is there and that the minute our doors open, we’ll be serving children here,” said Misty Romero, Robertson County program coordinator for Isaiah 117 House.

Isaiah 117 said as the need grows, so will their temporary homes in Middle Tennessee.

DCS said an average of 68 children were waiting on a foster family last month, or less than 1% of the entire amount of children they serve.

“There are currently 8,394 children in Foster Care across the state. Without a robust foster care network to choose from, it makes it more selective. This is why Isaiah 117 has been such a phenomenal partner. We can have the children sit with their case manager for up to 72 hours as we attempt to find a placement for that child,” said Alex Denis, DCS executive director of communications and external Affairs.

The nonprofit said they opened more of these homes in Middle Tennessee because the need is there. They said when children suffer abuse, neglect, and abandonment and must be removed from their family or caregivers, they’ll now have a safe, comfortable place to go.

“These kids are coming from members of our community. When they are removed from families when they’re in foster care, it’s still in this community, so this is going to rally the community together. They’re helping each other with this issue, with this important issue,” said Kasch.

Isaiah 117 House has a goal to open a Safe House in every Tennessee county eventually.