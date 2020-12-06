TN NAACP opposes proposed ‘deadly force’ legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Racially-based, vigilante killings.” That’s what the Tennessee NAACP said will be allowed under the current version of a bill filed by a Montgomery County-area lawmaker.

“In a racially charged, and politically charged time like this, I think that’s the most awful bill in the world,” said TN State Conference NAACP President Gloria Sweet-Love. “I cannot even imagine what he was thinking.”

Republican Representative Jay Reedy told News 2 this was not the final version of HB0011 and he’s meeting with experts and taking comments from citizens to make the legislation more specific to Tennessee.

“It mirrors the law in Texas but I don’t want Texas law, I want Tennessee law,” Reedy said. “I’m working on an amendment or possibly a whole other bill to read. My concern is in the state of Tennessee citizens don’t have the right to protect their property or business from rioting, theft, any of that nonsense and there’s got to be something we need to do for our citizens to protect their property and that’s my ultimate goal.”

The TN NAACP said the bill permits the use of deadly force “to protect real or tangible, movable property” and has specific language allowing property owners to kill people suspected of theft during night-time hours.

“I call on the Governor and all the other representatives to really oppose this. This is bad legislation,” Sweet-Love said. “The chamber of commerce says all the time that Tennessee is a great place to live and of course we think so because we live here but that is a bad impression on what Tennessee would be doing.”

The group was also concerned about how this would impact the safety of workers making deliveries to people’s homes.

“I think the main concern is in a climate like we currently are in the U.S. and Tennessee is part of that, it really gives like an open season on people,” Sweet-Love said. “We just broke all kinds of records for buying online. Almost everyone has things delivered to their houses all the time. This bill would say that even if the Amazon Driver or the FedEx driver show up to bring something to my house, you being the neighbor could see them over here and decide you thought – like in the Ahmaud Arbery case – they might be trying to steal something and you would be okay to shoot them.”

Sweet-love said she’s meeting virtually with Representative Reedy this week about the proposed legislation.