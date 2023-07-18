SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Bedford County, a father came home Monday to find his eleven-year-old son killed, and his 4-year-old son missing—on Tuesday police arrested the boys’ mother.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Shelbyville Deputy Chief Brian Crews held up a photo of 11-year-old Esteban Sylvester, a rising 7th grader at Harris Middle School. “There will be questions for days and weeks and months about why this happened,” said Crews.

Shelbyville Police say that Esteban’s father walked into the home on Barksdale Lane just before 10 p.m. Monday to find his son unresponsive.

“Evidence leaves us to believe that it was a strangulation,” said Crews.

His 4-year-old son, Rafael, and the boys’ mother, Patricia Sylvester, were missing. Police said she traveled to Coffee County. The TBI put out an Endangered Child alert overnight. Next morning at 8 a.m. Patricia returned home with Rafael.

“Without going into the details of this very active investigation, I can tell you that Patricia has admitted to the intentional killing of Esteban. And the attempted murder of 4-year-old Rafael. Rafael has been taken to a hospital for further evaluation,” said Crews. “Patricia has been charged by our criminal investigations division with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.”

“I love my sister,” said Theresa Sylvester, crying over the loss of her nephew and sister’s arrest. She said that her nephew was a good boy, and Patricia said she was sorry. “I don’t know what happened to her. Why she changed and everything. I hope she is okay. And I hope she gets her help that she needs.”

Bedford County Schools put out a statement describing Esteban as “sweet, caring, always willing to help and a great team player” as police continue searching for a motive.

“Our investigators will continue looking into that until we have all the answers,” said Crews.

Police say that the father is not a suspect. The medical examiner’s office will release the exact cause of death. Police say Esteban’s younger brother is fortunate to be alive.

Patricia Sylvester is being held on a $2 million bond.