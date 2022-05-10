NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County resident Austin Williams was 35 years old when his mother, 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway, was killed in her Alabama apartment one October evening in 2015.

“She was the nicest sweetest kindest person you would even meet,” Williams said. “She lived in this low-income housing, so while people didn’t have cars, she would drive them to their doctor. Even if it was Huntsville or Birmingham, she would help people out.”

The man who confessed to her murder, Casey White, made national news as the Alabama fugitive who escaped jail with the help of corrections officer Vicky White. To Williams, Casey White had become a household name long before.

“The only thought going through my head is — you’re the guy who killed my mother,” Williams said. “You just imagine someone like him — 6’9″ 330 pounds, getting into my mother’s apartment and just, you know, brutally stabbing her… just unimaginable.”

Williams recounted his disbelief learning Casey was on the run and the getaway vehicle ditched so close to his home in neighboring Williamson County. He feared there’d never be justice for his mother.

“Your chances of getting relief are not that good because of his violent history. It’s probably not going to end well,” he feared.

Williams stay glued to the news as the investigation unfolded thankful to learn Casey was back in custody, with Vicky White dying from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It’s just hard to put into words you know just a huge amount of relief knowing that he was captured and he was fine and just a lot of sadness for Vicky White because this was a complete shock to the community.”

Williams is currently in Alabama waiting for Casey White’s return.

“I feel like it’s important for me to be there,” Willams explains, “It also helps it sink in because this whole thing has been so surreal.”

He hopes the case goes to trial so he can learn why Casey robbed his family of the person whom they all loved so much.