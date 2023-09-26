WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Wilson County man is taking matters into his own hands, while he is in need of a kidney.

Harold Scott could be waiting on the transplant list for up to seven years, so he’s hoping to speed up the process by displaying signs in Wilson County.

“Well, I’ve been living with chronic kidney disease for about 12 years,” Scott said.

However, it wasn’t until May 2023 that Scott was put on the transplant list. “My kidney function is down to about 10 to 11% at this point and I’m doing dialysis 7 nights a week.”

He said the wait for a new kidney could take anywhere from 5 to 7 years.

So, to speed up the process, he’s hoping someone will walk past the sign that reads “I need a kidney. Share a Spare?” Or drive by the billboard on I-40 that reads Harold Scott Needs a Kidney. Both signs have the Vanderbilt Transplant number on them.

“I’ve gotten lots of attention, so hopefully the attention will bring in a living donor,” Scott said.

Scott told News 2 that a living donor needs to have an A blood type and be willing to do outpatient testing for two days at Vanderbilt. “It’s going to take a pretty special person to give up a kidney. Just hoping to meet that person.”

However, he’s hoping through this story or the signs that he displayed, someone will feel compelled to ‘share a spare’ so he can live his life to the fullest once again.

“Well, I love to travel and seek out waterfalls. So, I want to get back to that,” Scott said.

If you would like to help Scott, the Vanderbilt Transplant number is (615) 936-0695, Option 2.