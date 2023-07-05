WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Wilson County couple is counting down the days until they can return home together.

Back in March, Kevin Smith was unloading at his last truck stop when he was hit by a man allegedly driving high on opioids. Exactly five months to the day, Kevin is expected to come home after spending months in the hospital.

“I look forward to sitting here and enjoying peace and quiet on our little beach,” said Tuesday Smith.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

It’s a life that Tuesday and Kevin have shared for nearly 30 years—but on March 10 that all changed.

“One person’s bad decision has affected our life tragically,” Tuesday said.

Kevin was delivering at his last truck stop in Louisiana when a man allegedly high on opioids drove into him.

It’s a phone call Tuesday received from over 600 miles away. Tuesday rushed to the Louisiana hospital that would be her husband’s home for months.

“When I was flying down there, I was like ‘God just show me who saved him,’ I had no idea it was all of these people,” she said.

Tuesday said, by the grace of God, the man Kevin was delivering to happened to be a part-time EMT and a fire station also happened to be around the corner.

Back in Wilson County, over $60,000 was raised to help pay for medical bills and flipping the Smiths home.

Tuesday said there have been countless miracles to make sure Kevin comes back home. “Wilson County is where we belong. And I love Tennessee. Honey and y’all never sounded so good once I got back to Tennessee.”

Kevin still has a long road to recovery—he will have to relearn how to walk after his legs were severely injured. So far, he’s been through 22 surgeries and has about 10 more to go.