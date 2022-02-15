NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old Spring Hill man has been charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act in Alabama.

The Huntsville Police Department reported Ronald Despain was arrested by Special Victims Unit investigators on Monday.

Ronald Despain (Courtesy: Huntsville Police Deparment)

SVU Investigators believe Despain traveled to Huntsville to meet a child under the age of 14.

Despain is charged with electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

The investigation is ongoing and Despain could face additional charges.

Anyone with information on Despain is asked to contact investigators at 256-327-3807.