TN Lt. Governor hopes to hear about ‘what motivates mass shooter’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s second-highest government official says he hopes to hear about what motivates a mass shooter.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally also said Thursday that state lawmakers should look at Tennessee’s current gun laws.

Questions have been posed to lawmakers from President Trump to local mayors in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend.

Changing any Tennessee gun law is a tricky topic that comes with political implications in a very pro-Second Amendment state.

“I think we can examine the current laws that we have,” said the Lt. Governor after he led a brief meeting of the State Building Commission on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill.

McNally also looks to what might be learned from the suspected El Paso shooter who was taken into custody.

“Hopefully the one who lived will maybe shed some light on why this is occurring and what motivates people to do that,” added the Lt. Governor.

Without casting any kind of support for what might be considered, Lt. Governor McNally listed a few areas that could be opened up for debate.

“The carry permit laws and look at the purchase of weapons and look at things like red-flag legislation,” said McNally.

In short, red flag legislation allows law enforcement to remove guns from those deemed a risk to themselves or others.



The Lt. Governor’s words echo part of what Governor Bill Lee said this week to the gun questions after the mass shootings.

“Those are tragic heart-breaking events require that we look at things seriously in a new light,” said Lee on Tuesday.

When any potential new gun law materializes in Tennessee is a guess at this point.

Legislative Democrats will likely be drafting some new gun measures as they have in past years, but their bills would require some support from Republicans who control nearly three-quarters of the seats in the House and Senate.