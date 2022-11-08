NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Powerball mania has subsided for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California.

While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that two $100,000 winners hail from Middle Tennessee. A $100,000 ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville, and another $100,000 ticket was sold at the Kroger on Mt. Juliet Road in Wilson County.

A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway on Church Street in Murfreesboro.

The top prize in Tennessee hails from Chattanooga, where a $500,000 ticket was sold.

No additional information about the winners will be known until the prizes are claimed.

A total of 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold in Tennessee. An additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play winning tickets we sold.