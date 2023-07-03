MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — How much would you pay to find your lost pet? Scammers are putting it to the test in Tennessee.

A Montgomery County animal shelter said scammers are calling lost pet owners and claiming to have found their animals. Meanwhile, it’s considered to be the busiest time of the year for animal shelters.

“From Monday through Friday last week we took in nearly 100 animals which is very, very high for us,” said Dave Kaske, Director of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control was over capacity last week—and according to Kaske, it’s largely in part of Fourth of July festivities.

Now scammers are adding more to an already full plate for the shelter. “Scammers were calling members of our communities that had a lost pet and posing to be our agency,” Kaske said.

The scammers then ask for money over the phone. Kaske said what makes the call feel realistic is that scammers are using his name.

“One of those scammers informed the pet owner that they had found their pet deceased so that’s even more upsetting. You think your pet is lost and then you’re told it is deceased,” Kaske said.

He said he is sharing this message so no one falls victim during an already stressful time for animal shelters.

“We just would like to advise people that if our agency reaches out to you, we will tell you all the information needed, and we are going to verify ownership and tell you where you need to be. If you still feel suspicious about the call, contact our agency,” Kaske said.