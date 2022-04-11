NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been more than two months since issues surfaced with Tennessee’s new license plates. Law enforcement agencies across the state reported problems with their crime-fighting cameras recognizing the plates at night.

License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras have played a key role in resolving AMBER Alerts, tracking fugitives, and finding stolen cars.

As News 2 has reported, state Chief Operating Officer Brandon Gibson sent a memo to the Commissioners of Revenue and Public Safety regarding testing of plates with different cameras and paint schemes.

The memo said the state would work with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) to facilitate additional testing. AAMVA publishes license plate and LPR guidelines.

Test results were expected Monday, April 11. As of right now, we have not gotten word on the results.

Some LPR cameras only see a white rectangle when scanning the new plates. Something News 2 witnessed when conducting a test alongside the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 8, Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler addressed the ongoing issue as part of a weekly Facebook community update.

His comments came as police showed statistics on LPR reads in the city. “I know a lot of people in the community are concerned about the change in those license plates, and our vendor is working to ensure that our system can continue to read those license plates.”

He added, “They’re gonna install extra devices on those cameras to illuminate those navy blue plates better. Right now, it’s about 85-percent, we want it to be 100%.”

Chandler said the upgrades will not cost the community or taxpayers any money. He said he expects improvements in the next couple of weeks.

We’ll let you know when we get results from the AAMVA test.