TN lawmakers react to 2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee lawmakers are sharing condolences and prayers on social media after more than 25 people were killed in two separate mass shootings.

The first shooting happened Saturday morning in El Paso, Texas. El Paso Police say a man walked into a Walmart and started shooting, killing 20 people and wounding dozens others.

Less than 24 hours later, another shooter terrorized Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and 27 others wounded in a shooting outside of a bar.

After the massacre in El Paso, Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted in-part, “Our prayers go out to those injured. Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers for families who have experienced the loss of life. “

It is with sadness that we have learned of today’s shooting in El Paso. Thank you to the local law enforcement that apprehended the shooter. Our prayers go out to those injured. Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers for families who have experienced the loss of life. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 4, 2019

Congressman Steve Cohen, D, TN-09, tweeted about a recent visit to El Paso and said in-part, “We as #Congress much have more than ‘thoughts and prayers.'”

So sad for #ElPaso .Was there Wednesday to Friday with @RepEscobar .Such a friendly and warm citizenry/low crime rate.

We as #Congress much have more than “thoughts and prayers”.Gun violence must be stopped.#gunsense #GunViolence https://t.co/67Dgp7Sy9p — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) August 3, 2019

Congressman Jim Cooper, D, TN-05, was in El Paso Friday and posted on Twitter, “A vibrant community, now victimized by what appears to be a hate crime, carried out by a domestic terrorist.”

My heart goes out to all in El Paso. I was there just yesterday. A vibrant community, now victimized by what appears to be a hate crime, carried out by a domestic terrorist. Gun laws must change. Other appropriate interventions are vital. It’s not just one thing. It’s all of it. — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) August 4, 2019

After the shooting in Dayton, lawmakers echoed a familiar plea for peace and healing.

Congressman Mark Green, R, TN-07, tweeted in-part, “Our entire nation stands—and kneels—with both Dayton and El Paso today.”

Camie and I also ask you to join us in prayer for the wounded and the families of all the victims in Dayton. Our entire nation stands—and kneels—with both Dayton and El Paso today. #DaytonStrong #ElPasoStrong — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) August 4, 2019

Mayor David Briley praised law enforcement officers who acted quickly and said on Twitter, “…we cannot wait any longer to put an end to this senseless violence.”