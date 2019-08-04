TN lawmakers react to 2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee lawmakers are sharing condolences and prayers on social media after more than 25 people were killed in two separate mass shootings.
The first shooting happened Saturday morning in El Paso, Texas. El Paso Police say a man walked into a Walmart and started shooting, killing 20 people and wounding dozens others.
Less than 24 hours later, another shooter terrorized Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and 27 others wounded in a shooting outside of a bar.
After the massacre in El Paso, Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted in-part, “Our prayers go out to those injured. Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers for families who have experienced the loss of life. “
Congressman Steve Cohen, D, TN-09, tweeted about a recent visit to El Paso and said in-part, “We as #Congress much have more than ‘thoughts and prayers.'”
Congressman Jim Cooper, D, TN-05, was in El Paso Friday and posted on Twitter, “A vibrant community, now victimized by what appears to be a hate crime, carried out by a domestic terrorist.”
After the shooting in Dayton, lawmakers echoed a familiar plea for peace and healing.
Congressman Mark Green, R, TN-07, tweeted in-part, “Our entire nation stands—and kneels—with both Dayton and El Paso today.”
Mayor David Briley praised law enforcement officers who acted quickly and said on Twitter, “…we cannot wait any longer to put an end to this senseless violence.”