TN lawmakers, others weigh in on Derek Chauvin verdict

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee lawmakers and organizations took to social media Tuesday to share their thoughts, praises, and concerns following the verdict in Derek Chauvin trial.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted Derek Chauvin on all three charges, including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Tennessee Senate Democrats tweeted, calling the verdict “a new opportunity for healing and relief.”

“A new opportunity for healing and a relief”:



House and Senate Democratic Caucus chairs @vincentdixie54 and @SenAkbari issued a joint statement reacting to the jury’s guilty verdict in the murder case against Derek Chauvin. pic.twitter.com/QI2b8bhl0z — TN Senate Democrats (@TNSenateDems) April 20, 2021

The ACLU of Tennessee called the outcome a small win for police accountability, but said true justice isn’t possible because George Floyd cannot be brought back.

Derek Chauvin has been convicted of the murder of George Floyd.



For the first time in Minnesota history, a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man. pic.twitter.com/2RxC5Uze83 — ACLU of Tennessee (@aclutn) April 20, 2021

Other lawmakers weighed in, including Representative Mark Green who pointed out Chauvin’s previous misconduct with the department. He said Chauvin, however, was not a reflection of the many men and women who serve in law enforcement.

However, Chauvin is no reflection of the vast majority of men and women in blue who protect our freedoms with dignity, honor, and courage. /2 — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) April 20, 2021

Representative Sam McKenzie said the guilty verdict brought him some relief.

Today I’m feeling relief, as well as grief for the families who won’t ever see this kind of justice. Please always remember Trayvon Martin! I’m grateful that the process worked as it’s supposed to, and that George Floyd’s family might finally find some peace. — Rep. Sam McKenzie (@RepMcKenzie) April 20, 2021

Representative Vincent Dixie said more work needs to be done in holding those in power accountable for their actions.

I’m at a loss of words.



Something close to justice was served. But the sentencing still matters.



We still have to continue to work to hold people accountable for their actions.



Grateful that the family of George Floyd will have some closure for their loss. — Rep. Vincent Dixie (@vincentdixie54) April 20, 2021

Representative London Lamar said she was thankful to see this outcome from the judicial system.

We’ve seen trials like this go the wrong way. Im so thankful that the judicial system prosecuted a man who killed #GeorgeFloyd on camera! — Rep. London Lamar (@RepLamar) April 20, 2021

The jury delivered the guilty verdicts after roughly 10 hours of deliberation. Judge Peter Cahill said he expected sentencing would take place in about eight weeks.