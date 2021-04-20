TN lawmakers, others weigh in on Derek Chauvin verdict

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee lawmakers and organizations took to social media Tuesday to share their thoughts, praises, and concerns following the verdict in Derek Chauvin trial.
On Tuesday, a jury convicted Derek Chauvin on all three charges, including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
Tennessee Senate Democrats tweeted, calling the verdict “a new opportunity for healing and relief.”
The ACLU of Tennessee called the outcome a small win for police accountability, but said true justice isn’t possible because George Floyd cannot be brought back.
Other lawmakers weighed in, including Representative Mark Green who pointed out Chauvin’s previous misconduct with the department. He said Chauvin, however, was not a reflection of the many men and women who serve in law enforcement.
Representative Sam McKenzie said the guilty verdict brought him some relief.
Representative Vincent Dixie said more work needs to be done in holding those in power accountable for their actions.
Representative London Lamar said she was thankful to see this outcome from the judicial system.
The jury delivered the guilty verdicts after roughly 10 hours of deliberation. Judge Peter Cahill said he expected sentencing would take place in about eight weeks.